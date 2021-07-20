S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $409.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $394.21. The stock has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $419.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.25.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

