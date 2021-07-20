SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,043,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,886 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $34,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 249.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SP. Barrington Research lifted their target price on SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of SP opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus Co. has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. As a group, analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

