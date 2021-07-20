SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) EVP Sells $65,638.43 in Stock

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $65,638.43.

SpartanNash stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,327,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,202,000 after purchasing an additional 538,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 31,768 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at $12,982,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 53,523 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 564,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 162,184 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

