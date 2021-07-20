Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.56 Million

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded up 180.5% against the dollar. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00046638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012462 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.05 or 0.00743669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 coins and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 coins. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

