Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Capitalization Hits $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00050063 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002386 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00032534 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00235337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00032629 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

