Spectrum Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a market cap of $20,566.98 and approximately $16,061.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.51 or 0.00361115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000510 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

