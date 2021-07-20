Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.97.

NYSE CXM opened at $18.96 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

In other news, Director Neeraj Agrawal purchased 1,073,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,179,696.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ragy Thomas purchased 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216 over the last three months.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

