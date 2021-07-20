Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,346,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,238 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $35,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.55. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

