SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $75.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.11. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $36.87 and a 12-month high of $80.62.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,065,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,960,000 after buying an additional 1,599,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth $34,871,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,368,000 after purchasing an additional 315,146 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 87,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

