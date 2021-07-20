SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) & (NYSE:QNST) Head-To-Head Comparison

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) and (NYSE:QNST) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SRAX and , as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRAX 0 0 3 0 3.00 0 0 0 0 N/A

SRAX currently has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 98.22%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SRAX and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRAX $14.65 million 6.52 -$14.70 million ($0.84) -4.90 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SRAX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of SRAX shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of SRAX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SRAX and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRAX -165.90% -84.63% -50.24% N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SRAX beats on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc., a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels. It also organizes and hosts investor conferences within the micro and small- cap space. The company markets and sells its services through its in-house sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Social Reality, Inc. and changed its name to SRAX, Inc. in August 2019. SRAX, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

