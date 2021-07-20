St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STJPF. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC lowered shares of St. James’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.09.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.