Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Short Interest Update

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,700 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 428,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

SMP stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.42. 1,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,397. The stock has a market cap of $941.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $38.73 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.05.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

In other news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $237,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,681 shares of company stock worth $2,044,410. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth about $189,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

