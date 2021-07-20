State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,147,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,905 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.6% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of The Procter & Gamble worth $290,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,679,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,996,000 after acquiring an additional 98,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

Shares of PG opened at $140.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $342.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,274,280 shares of company stock worth $306,698,582. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

