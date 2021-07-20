State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $137.54 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037,301 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,867 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $137,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $137.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.70. The firm has a market cap of $155.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.30.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

