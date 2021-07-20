State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,090,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,529 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of Citigroup worth $152,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.87.

Shares of C opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.43. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.