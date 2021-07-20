State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 3,689 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 319,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $659,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,262,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,656,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,509.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,586.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,411.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,520.50.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

