Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces Earnings Results

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

STLD traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.72. The company had a trading volume of 93,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,040. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

