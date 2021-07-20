Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Earnings Results

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis.

STLD stock opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STLD. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

