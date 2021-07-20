Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 238 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,301 shares of company stock worth $31,328,773. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $409.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $406.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $386.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

