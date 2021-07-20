Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.72.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at $83,196,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,375 shares of company stock worth $15,506,280. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRSP opened at $125.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.93. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $76.71 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 2.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

