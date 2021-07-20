Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 3,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $15,768,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $506.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $246.83 and a 1 year high of $549.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $509.97.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 226,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $6,690,537.77. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,674 shares of company stock worth $33,802,066 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

