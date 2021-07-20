Stenprop Limited (STP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.38 on August 13th

Stenprop Limited (LON:STP) announced a dividend on Friday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Stenprop stock opened at GBX 162.48 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 156.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £466.74 million and a P/E ratio of 8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72. Stenprop has a one year low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 163 ($2.13).

In other news, insider James Beaumont sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06), for a total transaction of £20,013.86 ($26,148.24).

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

