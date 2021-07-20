Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $545.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to report sales of $545.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $518.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $566.50 million. Stepan posted sales of $460.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.07 million. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $370,413.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Stepan by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Stepan by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCL traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.75. 1,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,512. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a 12-month low of $97.57 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

