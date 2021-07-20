Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 62,077 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 231.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,077 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 336,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 149,372 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 563,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,450,000.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.95.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The business had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DRH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

