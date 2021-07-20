Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Navigator worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator during the first quarter worth $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Navigator by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Navigator by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVGS. Evercore ISI upgraded Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE NVGS opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.96 million, a PE ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

