Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,022 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 5.0% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

