Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

ATI stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.45. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Sponsor I. Fortress bought 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATI. KeyCorp raised their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

