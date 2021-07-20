Stifel Financial Corp Sells 43,247 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,247 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,175,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

