Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to C$53.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stelco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.42.

STZHF opened at $26.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.75. Stelco has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $31.35.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

