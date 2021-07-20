Stifel Nicolaus Increases Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $95.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.30.

SPT opened at $84.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.06 and a beta of 1.04. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $95.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.05.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Paul Barretto sold 40,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $6,283,627.87. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $977,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,404 shares of company stock valued at $24,364,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sprout Social by 562.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 32,946 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $34,706,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $573,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 449.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

