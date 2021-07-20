Stifel Nicolaus Increases Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target to C$18.00

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.30 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Tricon Residential stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $11.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.16.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

