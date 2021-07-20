Stipend Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. Stipend has a market capitalization of $684,924.81 and $6.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stipend has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,608,404 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

