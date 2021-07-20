Streamr Price Tops $0.0783 on Major Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Streamr has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $69.86 million and approximately $11.96 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00046733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012710 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.74 or 0.00755640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,381 coins and its circulating supply is 892,476,206 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.