Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Shares Bought by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,934 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Studio City International were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Studio City International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Studio City International stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Studio City International Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

