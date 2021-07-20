Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,410 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938,942 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,141,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,278,000 after buying an additional 711,596 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,770.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 345,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 327,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,071,000 after buying an additional 319,247 shares during the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMFG opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.98. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

