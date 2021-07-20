Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SMU.UN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Industrial Income REIT has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.75.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.

