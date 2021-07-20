Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is a provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. It delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports and more. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, China, Japan and Korea. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc., formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th.

WISA stock remained flat at $$3.53 during trading on Tuesday. 2,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.40. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.67% and a negative net margin of 423.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 96.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 23,802 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

