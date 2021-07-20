SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $328.74 Million

Brokerages expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to post $328.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $341.40 million and the lowest is $320.10 million. SunPower reported sales of $352.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPWR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price target on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $87,360.00. Insiders sold 61,274 shares of company stock worth $1,495,172 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth $45,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SunPower by 684.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.11. SunPower has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

