SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of SPWR stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.97. 34,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. SunPower has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $57.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.10.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,274 shares of company stock worth $1,495,172. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 1.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 239,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 72.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 49,511 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

