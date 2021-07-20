SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33,564.00

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000860 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $33,564.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00036166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00094340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00142733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,582.11 or 1.00226963 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,168 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

