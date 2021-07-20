Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to report $13.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $9.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $48.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $63.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $36.37 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $66.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 million.

STRO has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 384,044 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,646,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,241,000 after acquiring an additional 419,881 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 148.9% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,850,000 after buying an additional 1,231,346 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 33.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,423,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,392,000 after buying an additional 355,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,840,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STRO stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,319. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $812.92 million, a P/E ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

