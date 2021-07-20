SVB Leerink Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moderna in a report issued on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings of $22.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $22.86. SVB Leerink currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.18.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $313.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $317.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.77. The company has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, Director Juan Andres acquired 101,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $739,764.48. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,427,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,347,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,771,864.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 423,616 shares of company stock worth $15,619,184 and have sold 412,762 shares worth $78,083,423. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 14.4% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Moderna by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

