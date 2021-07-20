Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given New SEK 115 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from SEK 112 to SEK 115 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Pareto Securities began coverage on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.67.

SVNLY opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

