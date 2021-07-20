Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Major Shareholder Sells $8,396,272.50 in Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 14,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International Corp/Ma Advent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of Syneos Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $512,168,106.80.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.83. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $92.25. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYNH. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

