Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 34,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,519. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

