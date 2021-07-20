Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYAAF opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.80. Syrah Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in China, Europe, India, other Asian countries, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Balama and Vidalia. Its flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

