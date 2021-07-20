Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SYAAF opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.80. Syrah Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.
About Syrah Resources
