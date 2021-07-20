T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $160.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.38.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $144.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $104.00 and a one year high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.