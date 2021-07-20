Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Given “Buy” Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Target Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Target Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $3.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $336.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 247,320 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

