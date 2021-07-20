TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Price Up 7.6%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) shares rose 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 3,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 426,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

TASK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other TaskUs news, CEO Bryce Maddock sold 1,574,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $34,220,803.56. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 6,478,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $140,846,024.92.

About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

