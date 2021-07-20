Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,848 shares in the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,442,926,000 after acquiring an additional 700,412 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.56.

NYSE TDOC opened at $151.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,884 shares of company stock valued at $13,100,386. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

